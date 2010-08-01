Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone ever get bad 550 replacement coils? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Lynnwood, WA Posts 1 Anyone ever get bad 550 replacement coils? Has anyone ever gotten​ bad replacement coils when rebuilding their stator? I rebuilt my 550 stator with new wsm coils, and even though the resistance values are in spec and I'm getting spark, the ski won't start. I threw the timing light on and it's sparking at the wrong time no matter how I adjust the timing. Tried flipping the pulser coil orientation, no dice. Eventually threw on the stator from my other ski, and it instantly and gloriously roared to life. Anybody else run into something like this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

