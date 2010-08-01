pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:36 PM
    treys599
    JS550 not cranking

    Hello,
    Ive been working on this ski for about a year now off and on and during this time I have not been able to get it to crank over or start. Engine turns over freely, you can do so by hand with no binding. However when you try to start it absolutely nothing happens. I checked all connections and everything is good. I then opened up the ebox and found nothing was connected where it should be so using the diagram from my clymers manual i redid the whole ebox as well as installed a "new" (came out of a 550 that started and worked perfectly fine) starter relay and removed the rev limiter. However I still cannot get the ski to crank over and still does not make any noise at all, no click nothing. Im at a bit of a loss here as ive never had this happen on any previous 550. PS a while back I had tried to crank over the engine with just the battery and it would not do anything then either. Below is a pic of the ebox (i know people hate going off of pictures like this for wiring but im at a loss since ive followedthe diagram), could possibly the starter be bad? or is there something in the ebox I wired up incorrectly. (start stop switches i believe are fine, this hull had another engine and they worked perfectly fine, and battery shows 13v and will start my other 550)
  Yesterday, 11:27 PM
    jshlee3
    Re: JS550 not cranking

    I would try using a pair of jumper cables to test the starter. Hook the ground up to some good clean bare metal, and attach the positive side to the cable lug on the starter. Then hook up the other ground to a good battery and just touch the other positive to the battery and see if it turns over. If that doesn't do anything you can pretty much say its a starter problem. Sometimes you can tap the body of the starter with a hammer while applying voltage and get them to turn, but even if it works you should replace the starter because its just a matter of time before it goes out again.

    Given that it won't even make a clicking noise at the relay you may have a ground issue. That would cause all the problems you are describing. Also its possible to install the relay upside down where the post for the line going to the battery is going to the starter and the post for the starter is going to the battery. In that situation the the wire that feeds back into the starter relay won't get power and will not do anything when you hit the button. Just some thoughts
  Yesterday, 11:40 PM
    wmazz
    Re: JS550 not cranking

    OEM Kawasaki starter relays are by far the most reliable in the industry.
    Yamaha and SeaDoo relays are crap.

    If you can not hear a clicking sound, the starter relay is not working.
    and since you replaced it with a known good one, only a few possibilities
    exist. However 550's are hard on starter motors and there may be more
    than 1 problem.

    The Relay:
    (1) the 12 volts that that powers the solenoid comes directly from the battery
    post. If the relay is mounted 180 degrees off, there will be no power to the
    start switch.

    (2) Ground wires. You have a very questionable small ground wire, and it
    is attached to the wrong bolt.

    Have you painted the engine or intake manifold?

    The large ground cable can go bad.

    (3) If all grounds check out, take a look at the old relay. Use two jumper leads
    and put power to the white wire and ground the black. It should click.

    If it doesn't click, the relay is bad.

    (4) Test the ground wire from the stator for continuity to the engine.


    Yes.

    I am also concerned with what you called the rev limiter? Are you sure you
    didn't disconnect the stop switch relay?



    Bill M.

    Rust kills ignition coils. Is there any other rusty poor connections?
