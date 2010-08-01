Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 fx140 oil light #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2010 Location converse Age 26 Posts 33 2002 fx140 oil light Hey there my peps, been awhile since i have posted or been on here...kinda been busy a lot.. but finally was able to settle down somewhere for a bit and bought my self a 2002 fx140 for almost nothing... got it running and I'm getting a oil light that beeps on, filled the oil tank one time and came back the next day was empty...me being new to four strokes was amazed but then found out it was normal, you have to run the ski for a bit then it will refill...well i put it in the water for 12 min and let it idle.. i looked in the tank and saw oil squart into the receiver but wasn't that much... at that point the oil light was still on...im kinda at a stand still on this. I put a new oil filter in, refilled oil, and let idle in water for a bit. Is there something I'm missing? I'm terrified to take out on water cause its hella cold still and don't feel like swimming lol. any quick test i can do... Oh ya forgot to say when i push the self diagnostic button I get code 01 ( normal) if anyone has any info I would love to hear. Thank ya SUMMER JET"S Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules