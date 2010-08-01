pxctoday

Thread: 95 speedster ?

  Yesterday, 09:59 PM #1
    Gary pope
    Gary pope is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    122

    95 speedster ?

    I have s 95 speedster with the twin 656x motors in her. I have completely redone the interior including reprinting the hood. Everything's going well but one thing I notice is when I put the gauges back in the hood and start the motors neither tachometers work. I checked the fuse and it's fine. Anyone have any ideas?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 10:03 PM #2
    idoseadoo
    idoseadoo is offline
    PWCToday Regular idoseadoo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Apex, NC
    Posts
    101

    Re: 95 speedster ?

    Reprinted the hood? Like with a 3d printer? What an awesome concept! I could definitely use some customization on my 97 challenger that I stuffed a4tec into. They big new gauge had to be added to the top with a custom pod. It is really freakin tall. The wife has trouble seeing over it lol

    The tachs are pretty simple, yet basically have a ground, a pos, and a grey signal wire . They might be illuminated, since it's a boat, but I'm not sure they'll have additional wires for that externally. I'd check the plug for power and ground first

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 10:21 PM #3
    Gary pope
    Gary pope is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    122

    Re: 95 speedster ?

    lol I guess that's what I get for not reading it before I post it... meant to say repainted..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
