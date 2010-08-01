Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 95 speedster ? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 122 95 speedster ? I have s 95 speedster with the twin 656x motors in her. I have completely redone the interior including reprinting the hood. Everything's going well but one thing I notice is when I put the gauges back in the hood and start the motors neither tachometers work. I checked the fuse and it's fine. Anyone have any ideas? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2013 Location Apex, NC Posts 101 Re: 95 speedster ? Reprinted the hood? Like with a 3d printer? What an awesome concept! I could definitely use some customization on my 97 challenger that I stuffed a4tec into. They big new gauge had to be added to the top with a custom pod. It is really freakin tall. The wife has trouble seeing over it lol



The tachs are pretty simple, yet basically have a ground, a pos, and a grey signal wire . They might be illuminated, since it's a boat, but I'm not sure they'll have additional wires for that externally. I'd check the plug for power and ground first



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 122 Re: 95 speedster ? lol I guess that's what I get for not reading it before I post it... meant to say repainted.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules