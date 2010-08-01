Thread: Run with

pxctoday

    Run with

    I just picked up a 2008 Ultra 250x, and was told the supercharger is all that is wrong. The supercharger did seize and I inspected the pistons etc with a scope camera. looks good. I wanted to know if its safe to run it without the supercharger? Guy I bought it from said it will idle. Exhaust is off as well as the entire intake. I just wanted to make sure the engine is ok before buying a supercharger for it.
    Re: Run with

    It will only idle without a SC.

    I work on skis everyday & the Kawis are cool they are a HUGE pos.
    Re: Run with

    I have to agree with this. Their engineers need a good hard kick in the nuts.
