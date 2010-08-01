Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Run with #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Canada Posts 86 Run with I just picked up a 2008 Ultra 250x, and was told the supercharger is all that is wrong. The supercharger did seize and I inspected the pistons etc with a scope camera. looks good. I wanted to know if its safe to run it without the supercharger? Guy I bought it from said it will idle. Exhaust is off as well as the entire intake. I just wanted to make sure the engine is ok before buying a supercharger for it. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,392 Re: Run with It will only idle without a SC.



I work on skis everyday & the Kawis are cool they are a HUGE pos. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,126 Re: Run with Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by It will only idle without a SC.



I work on skis everyday & the Kawis are cool they are a HUGE pos. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules