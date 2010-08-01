Thread: Run with

|
Run with
I just picked up a 2008 Ultra 250x, and was told the supercharger is all that is wrong. The supercharger did seize and I inspected the pistons etc with a scope camera. looks good. I wanted to know if its safe to run it without the supercharger? Guy I bought it from said it will idle. Exhaust is off as well as the entire intake. I just wanted to make sure the engine is ok before buying a supercharger for it.
Re: Run with
It will only idle without a SC.
I work on skis everyday & the Kawis are cool they are a HUGE pos.
Re: Run with
I have to agree with this. Their engineers need a good hard kick in the nuts.
It will only idle without a SC.
I work on skis everyday & the Kawis are cool they are a HUGE pos.
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
