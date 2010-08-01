pxctoday

  Today, 08:14 PM #1
    rnrracing512
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    MA
    Posts
    323

    Hydrospace aluminum handpole

    I am going to be making an aluminum handpole for the hydrospace. Just wondering if anyone else would be interested in one while I'm making them?
  Today, 08:16 PM #2
    riverrider650
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Mchenry
    Age
    24
    Posts
    1

    Re: Hydrospace aluminum handpole

    Quote Originally Posted by rnrracing512 View Post
    I am going to be making an aluminum handpole for the hydrospace. Just wondering if anyone else would be interested in one while I'm making them?
    How much?


  Today, 08:19 PM #3
    rnrracing512
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    MA
    Posts
    323

    Re: Hydrospace aluminum handpole

    $700 shipped anodized any color
