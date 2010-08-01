|
Hydrospace aluminum handpole
I am going to be making an aluminum handpole for the hydrospace. Just wondering if anyone else would be interested in one while I'm making them?
Re: Hydrospace aluminum handpole
How much?
Originally Posted by rnrracing512
I am going to be making an aluminum handpole for the hydrospace. Just wondering if anyone else would be interested in one while I'm making them?
Re: Hydrospace aluminum handpole
$700 shipped anodized any color
