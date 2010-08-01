pxctoday

  Today, 07:31 PM #1
    sideburnie
    sideburnie is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    30
    Posts
    8

    LOL [WTB] Kawasaki 650 Factory Pipe

    No seriously. Don't laugh. Sure. It's basically a unicorn. But I want one. Do you have one?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:35 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,786

    Re: LOL [WTB] Kawasaki 650 Factory Pipe

    When you find em they are not cheap. Just sold my last FPP it sold top dollar without even posting it. Good luck in your hunt.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 07:45 PM #3
    sideburnie
    sideburnie is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    30
    Posts
    8

    Re: LOL [WTB] Kawasaki 650 Factory Pipe

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    When you find em they are not cheap. Just sold my last FPP it sold top dollar without even posting it. Good luck in your hunt.
    currently planning a brew of 10 stock kawi 650 pipes and the blood of 3 whole goats on the first friday after the first full moon after the spring vernal equinox as an offering to the factory pipe gods.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:59 PM #4
    Supdood
    Supdood is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    64

    Re: LOL [WTB] Kawasaki 650 Factory Pipe

    I might trade mine for an SXR wet pipe or enough cash to get one.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
