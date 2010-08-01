|
|
LOL [WTB] Kawasaki 650 Factory Pipe
No seriously. Don't laugh. Sure. It's basically a unicorn. But I want one. Do you have one?
Re: LOL [WTB] Kawasaki 650 Factory Pipe
When you find em they are not cheap. Just sold my last FPP it sold top dollar without even posting it. Good luck in your hunt.
.......
Re: LOL [WTB] Kawasaki 650 Factory Pipe
currently planning a brew of 10 stock kawi 650 pipes and the blood of 3 whole goats on the first friday after the first full moon after the spring vernal equinox as an offering to the factory pipe gods.
Originally Posted by JonnyX2
When you find em they are not cheap. Just sold my last FPP it sold top dollar without even posting it. Good luck in your hunt.
Re: LOL [WTB] Kawasaki 650 Factory Pipe
I might trade mine for an SXR wet pipe or enough cash to get one.
