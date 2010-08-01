pxctoday

  Today, 06:05 PM #1
    J.deckinga
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Chicago
    Age
    24
    Posts
    3

    wtb js550/750 conversion ski

    Looking for a 550/750 conversion ski, or a 550/701 in the midwest, either ready to ride or not, just looking for something complete to swap into my flatdeck hull
    thanks
  Today, 06:57 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    33
    Posts
    3,108

    Re: wtb js550/750 conversion ski

    i have a friend in charlotte nc selling his conversion. its runs great, ive ridden it myself. its on the top on the charlotte jetskiers page on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2737...91756773599201.

    his name is chris. has a coffman pipe, pjs head, skat 20 i believe, custom aluminum gas tank. runs really well. hes asking 2100.
  Today, 07:40 PM #3
    Pstroud38
    PWCToday Regular Pstroud38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    93

    Re: wtb js550/750 conversion ski

    If you have a hull already wouldn't it be much cheaper to just get the parts and do it?


