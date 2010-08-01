|
|
-
wtb js550/750 conversion ski
Looking for a 550/750 conversion ski, or a 550/701 in the midwest, either ready to ride or not, just looking for something complete to swap into my flatdeck hull
thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: wtb js550/750 conversion ski
i have a friend in charlotte nc selling his conversion. its runs great, ive ridden it myself. its on the top on the charlotte jetskiers page on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2737...91756773599201.
his name is chris. has a coffman pipe, pjs head, skat 20 i believe, custom aluminum gas tank. runs really well. hes asking 2100.
Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 06:58 PM.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: wtb js550/750 conversion ski
If you have a hull already wouldn't it be much cheaper to just get the parts and do it?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules