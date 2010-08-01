Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: wtb js550/750 conversion ski #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Chicago Age 24 Posts 3 wtb js550/750 conversion ski Looking for a 550/750 conversion ski, or a 550/701 in the midwest, either ready to ride or not, just looking for something complete to swap into my flatdeck hull

thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 33 Posts 3,108 Re: wtb js550/750 conversion ski i have a friend in charlotte nc selling his conversion. its runs great, ive ridden it myself. its on the top on the charlotte jetskiers page on facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2737...91756773599201.



his name is chris. has a coffman pipe, pjs head, skat 20 i believe, custom aluminum gas tank. runs really well. hes asking 2100. Last edited by fastgtfairlane; Today at 06:58 PM .



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 93 Re: wtb js550/750 conversion ski If you have a hull already wouldn't it be much cheaper to just get the parts and do it?





If you have a hull already wouldn't it be much cheaper to just get the parts and do it?

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

