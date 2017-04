Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki SXR Boyesen/Full Spectrum dual Intake Manifold #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2004 Location Largo, FL Posts 703 Kawasaki SXR Boyesen/Full Spectrum dual Intake Manifold I have a LIKE NEW, barely used Kawasaki SXR Boyesen/Full Spectrum dual intake manifold with RAD Valves. Came off a very clean, well running SXR and was only used a few time since Brand New. Dual Stage Reeds are in perfect condition with no chips or fraying. Intake manifold has speed plate for easy on/off removal and carb jetting/tuning. A super nice piece. This is the top of the line intake manifold setup for an SXR.



Price: $325 Shipped in US.



Located in Treasure Island, FL

I accept paypal: jetrace19@gmail.com

KIMG0014.JPG

KIMG0013.JPG

KIMG0012.JPG

KIMG0015.JPG

KIMG0016.JPG KIMG0017.JPG

145 Boardwalk Place East

Madeira Beach, Florida 33773

