Where Can i Get Thick Head Washers fro a Kawasaki 550?

I am trying to purchase a set of thick head washers for a Kawasaki 550. Can someone recommend a place where I can buy them? Or I would be interested in a used set if available. Thanks.

Post on the Kawasaki 550 Facebook page





I have a set of thick washers $10 shipped PM me .......

