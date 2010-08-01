|
|
-
Where Can i Get Thick Head Washers fro a Kawasaki 550?
I am trying to purchase a set of thick head washers for a Kawasaki 550. Can someone recommend a place where I can buy them? Or I would be interested in a used set if available. Thanks.
-
PWCToday Regular
Where Can i Get Thick Head Washers fro a Kawasaki 550?
Post on the Kawasaki 550 Facebook page
Sent from my iPhone
Last edited by Pstroud38; Today at 05:19 PM.
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Where Can i Get Thick Head Washers fro a Kawasaki 550?
I have a set of thick washers $10 shipped PM me
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules