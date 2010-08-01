Sooo, I'm in the process of getting my water toys ready for summer. Tomorrow will hit 84f, so I'll be taking my 230 hour Honda to the lake for a shakedown ride.
My fall routine includes full oil change and winterization of course, but I usually put in fresh plugs in the spring. I got the plugs in today, and it started up and ran well on the third attempt. If I recall, after sitting all winter, it usually takes a few starts to get things going. It's also a good idea to make sure the turbo spindle is rotating freely. Also worth noting I detailed the ski and changed the AGM battery.
I'll be hitting the lake tomorrow and will report back with any issues - but I am not expecting any (it's a Honda!). After a good warm up period, I look for the engine to hit roughly 6350 RPM and about 65 MPH indicated.
Chris
