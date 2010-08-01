Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Spring time routine... getting the ski on the water #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Richmond, Virginia Age 47 Posts 85 Spring time routine... getting the ski on the water Sooo, I'm in the process of getting my water toys ready for summer. Tomorrow will hit 84f, so I'll be taking my 230 hour Honda to the lake for a shakedown ride.

My fall routine includes full oil change and winterization of course, but I usually put in fresh plugs in the spring. I got the plugs in today, and it started up and ran well on the third attempt. If I recall, after sitting all winter, it usually takes a few starts to get things going. It's also a good idea to make sure the turbo spindle is rotating freely. Also worth noting I detailed the ski and changed the AGM battery.

I'll be hitting the lake tomorrow and will report back with any issues - but I am not expecting any (it's a Honda!). After a good warm up period, I look for the engine to hit roughly 6350 RPM and about 65 MPH indicated.

Chris

Honda Aquatrax F-12X.jpg

2007 Honda F-12X GPScape w/ MACSBoost Plug-in Module and Intercooler

