How to repair stripped screw holes in fiberglass hull?
Hello. I got a few stripped screw holes in my hull that I'd like to get repaired. I tried searching for the subject, but only can find information on covering the old holes for finished look. I'd like to actually get it repaired, if possible, so I can use the screws again. I'm not interested in the 'red-neck' way repair by pushing a wire tie in the hole with the screw - that just makes a hole bigger.
Will filling the hole with epoxy and then drilling out for the screw work? Or maybe you can suggest some kind of inserts?
Thanks.
