Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best way to replace Ride plate insert on X2? #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,112 Best way to replace Ride plate insert on X2? Hey guys I am fixing up my X2 and the rear right side Ride plate bolt just spins when I try to tighten or loosen it. (Meaning I cant even take the rideplate off.



I've searched the forum and it appears these inserts on the X2's are hexagon shaped and basically just fit into a hexagon shaped slot, which im assuming has become rounded out causing the bolt and insert to just spin together causing my problem.



From what I've gathered people suggest just slipping a pry bar on the bolt head and ripping the insert out then epoxying it back in there. Is that really the best way to go about this?? it seems like it could cause some damage to the hull. -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - #66 off the line #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,166 Re: Best way to replace Ride plate insert on X2? That will work, Watcon also sells a oversized insert that you can epoxy in place. Ive replaced a number of them and they never gave me any more issues.

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here!

Nice 750 parts for sale! -

XiR factory pipe for sale! - -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426 Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967 XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules