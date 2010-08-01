pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:27 PM #1
    still standin
    Best way to replace Ride plate insert on X2?

    Hey guys I am fixing up my X2 and the rear right side Ride plate bolt just spins when I try to tighten or loosen it. (Meaning I cant even take the rideplate off.

    I've searched the forum and it appears these inserts on the X2's are hexagon shaped and basically just fit into a hexagon shaped slot, which im assuming has become rounded out causing the bolt and insert to just spin together causing my problem.

    From what I've gathered people suggest just slipping a pry bar on the bolt head and ripping the insert out then epoxying it back in there. Is that really the best way to go about this?? it seems like it could cause some damage to the hull.
  2. Today, 03:41 PM #2
    bandit88
    Re: Best way to replace Ride plate insert on X2?

    That will work, Watcon also sells a oversized insert that you can epoxy in place. Ive replaced a number of them and they never gave me any more issues.
