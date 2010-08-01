pxctoday

  Today, 03:27 PM #1
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is offline
    PWCToday Guru sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    390

    Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end???

    I saw a thread years ago where someone put a 650sx top end on a ported 750 case.

    Is this even possible?
    If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!

    '84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph!
  Today, 03:39 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    resident guru bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,166

    Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end???

    Will require some port work and a really thick base gasket. Will need to be big bore or pistons be machined for larger pins, or maybe just a different sized needle bearing? Not sure why anyone would go through the trouble when you can just run a 750 top end.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion

    Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426
    Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967
    XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033
  Today, 03:48 PM #3
    sportsfreak29
    sportsfreak29 is offline
    PWCToday Guru sportsfreak29's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2011
    Location
    Midland, Tx.
    Posts
    390

    Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end???

    The 650 cases don't have enough meat to port them.

    I read that someone ran a full 650 set up in a ported 750 small pin case. ????
    If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!

    '84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph!
  Today, 03:57 PM #4
    SBrider
    SBrider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home SBrider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,966
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end???

    yes it works, i have done this, 650 crank and cylinder, only reason i did it was i didn't have a 750 crank or good topped, and wanted to use the 750 carb and mani also to see how it would work, was in a sts , motor was snappy but seemed to flatline at about 2500 was pretty slow, could have been tuning or something else wrong, only rode it for a few minutes , then traded it off. but yes it all bolts together with no modding, when you use a 650 crank.
