Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end??? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 390 Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end??? I saw a thread years ago where someone put a 650sx top end on a ported 750 case.



Is this even possible? If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph! #2 resident guru Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,166 Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end??? Will require some port work and a really thick base gasket. Will need to be big bore or pistons be machined for larger pins, or maybe just a different sized needle bearing? Not sure why anyone would go through the trouble when you can just run a 750 top end.

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion



Victor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here!

Nice 750 parts for sale! -

XiR factory pipe for sale! - -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion-95 750SXI-86 440 undergoing 750 conversionVictor Sheldon's 1998 WF motor for sale here! http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470834&p=4409426#post4409426 Nice 750 parts for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470967 XiR factory pipe for sale! - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=471033 #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Midland, Tx. Posts 390 Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end??? The 650 cases don't have enough meat to port them.



I read that someone ran a full 650 set up in a ported 750 small pin case. ???? Last edited by sportsfreak29; Today at 03:49 PM . If you ain't crashing, then you're not trying!!! Go buy a sitdown and retire!!!



'84 js550/650 Hull, Tubbies, Footholds, 650sx Motor & Pump, 1.75 over 663cc's, OP Comp Head 190psi, 44SBN, Vortex FA, WC Intake, Boyesen Reeds w/ Stuffers, Factory B Pipe, Factory Waterbox, 650 Side Exhaust, Dual Cooling, Billet Couplers, Jet Works FCV, OP 650sx Ride Plate, Top Loader Intake Grate, Skat 14-17, 650 Subplate. 54mph! #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,966 Blog Entries 1 Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end??? yes it works, i have done this, 650 crank and cylinder, only reason i did it was i didn't have a 750 crank or good topped, and wanted to use the 750 carb and mani also to see how it would work, was in a sts , motor was snappy but seemed to flatline at about 2500 was pretty slow, could have been tuning or something else wrong, only rode it for a few minutes , then traded it off. but yes it all bolts together with no modding, when you use a 650 crank. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) billman100 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules