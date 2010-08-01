|
Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end???
I saw a thread years ago where someone put a 650sx top end on a ported 750 case.
Is this even possible?
Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end???
Will require some port work and a really thick base gasket. Will need to be big bore or pistons be machined for larger pins, or maybe just a different sized needle bearing? Not sure why anyone would go through the trouble when you can just run a 750 top end.
Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end???
The 650 cases don't have enough meat to port them.
I read that someone ran a full 650 set up in a ported 750 small pin case. ????
Re: Small pin 750 case with 650sx top end???
yes it works, i have done this, 650 crank and cylinder, only reason i did it was i didn't have a 750 crank or good topped, and wanted to use the 750 carb and mani also to see how it would work, was in a sts , motor was snappy but seemed to flatline at about 2500 was pretty slow, could have been tuning or something else wrong, only rode it for a few minutes , then traded it off. but yes it all bolts together with no modding, when you use a 650 crank.
