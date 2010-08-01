|
|
-
650 ts no spark
Just picked up my first PWC, a Kawasaki 650 TS. Got it for really cheap, guy claimed it ran but I'm not getting any spark. This a common problem? Changed plugs and it's a brand new battery, but that's all I've done to it. Thanks!
