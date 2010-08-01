Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Mariner Kaw 650 waterbox. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Chambersburg Posts 5 Mariner Kaw 650 waterbox. Now that my winter projects are done (or at the dump) time to unload some stuff before it all goes back into storage.

Prices do not include shipping, stuff ships from 17222.



Mariner waterbox for 650 sx/x2, great shape.

$50



Have a good core black 650 block/cyl/head/crank, $50

Also, 40mm CDK2 "upgrade" w/ mani $40

I will post up later when I get some pics.



Thanks -JR Attached Images SAM_1044.JPG (3.88 MB, 4 views)

SAM_1044.JPG (3.88 MB, 4 views) SAM_1046.JPG (3.68 MB, 3 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 261 Re: Mariner Kaw 650 waterbox. Interested in carb, pmd #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kansas City Posts 38 Re: Mariner Kaw 650 waterbox. Pm sent Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules