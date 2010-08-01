pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:45 PM #1
    bisonjr
    Mariner Kaw 650 waterbox.

    Now that my winter projects are done (or at the dump) time to unload some stuff before it all goes back into storage.
    Prices do not include shipping, stuff ships from 17222.

    Mariner waterbox for 650 sx/x2, great shape.
    $50

    Have a good core black 650 block/cyl/head/crank, $50
    Also, 40mm CDK2 "upgrade" w/ mani $40
    I will post up later when I get some pics.

    Thanks -JR
  2. Today, 02:07 PM #2
    crazycalito330
    Re: Mariner Kaw 650 waterbox.

    Interested in carb, pmd
  3. Today, 02:08 PM #3
    kurtisblunt
    Re: Mariner Kaw 650 waterbox.

    Pm sent
