Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: good rebuild pump kit at good price? gtx 1996 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location baie-comeau, qc, canada Age 28 Posts 4 good rebuild pump kit at good price? gtx 1996 Hello



Can someone can tell me about good website to buy all the complete kit to rebuild my pump. I don't want fuc**** China bearing. And i don't want to buy my part at BRP. Tips and feeback about web site and shipping are welcome to. Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,621 Re: good rebuild pump kit at good price? gtx 1996 I use OSDparts.com with good success.



Jet pump kits are complete with quality parts and procedures.



They can even rebuild your pump by mail for 90 bones:



http://osdparts.com/index.php?main_p...oducts_id=6438





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



