|
|
-
NEW to me 650sx- prev owner says taking in water
What's going on guys- first time post here. Just picked up an 89 650sx and the owner says it is taking on water. It does have an electric bilge loosely sitting in the hull (however disconnected brown and black wire) so first question on that what is proper way to wire that back up? and I need to seal that back down to the hull assuming with epoxy.
Second and most important- old owner said that the ski is taking in water and said I need to replace the rear seals?? I'm assuming the drive shaft seals? would fault drive shaft seals cause water to come into the hull? and should I just replace the whole seal kit?
looking forward to any feedback I can get.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: NEW to me 650sx- prev owner says taking in water
TheThe brown wire on the bildge goes to the positive and the black goes to negative. Most of the time the black rubber seal that the driveshaft goes bad and it would cause it to take on water. I would back the ski in the water strapped on the trailer and start it and leave the hood off and see where it's taking on water from. Then go from there.
-
Re: NEW to me 650sx- prev owner says taking in water
Thanks Man- Much appreciated... Yes the owner just kept saying replace the rear seals- so I will have to dump her in and check. I assumed that's what it was.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules