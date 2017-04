Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: sbn44 needle size question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 36 sbn44 needle size question I have searched high and low for this question and can't find it. Regarding the sbn44 needle and seat sizing, I read that the bigger the number the leaner the carb runs. is this correct?



a 2.0 needle will run richer than a 2.3 or 2.5 needle/seat ?



