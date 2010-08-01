Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: fx140 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2012 Location Georgia Age 34 Posts 771 fx140 Edit: brain fart on the subject.... LOL



Recently bought an FXHO with around 350 hours. Seller says low compression in one hole. It was running fine and lost power. No strange engine noises. It cranks and runs and is complete and for the price I can part it and come out okay.



I haven't run a compression test (10mm adapter went AWOL... got a new gauge set last night) but I ran my bore scope down into the cylinders. I can see a few dark spots like pitting on 1 and possibly a scratch in the wall of 4. Its hard to tell with a crappy scope. I can tell it hasn't sucked a valve or chewed up anything too terribly.



At this point I have pretty much decided to pull it (pending compression test results) and yank the head and see what it looks like. Which will probably lead to boring first size over and fresh pistons and such.



So now for questions (assuming it needs a rebuild):



new rod bolts are in order, does ARP make a set or should i just go OEM?

WSM or Pro-X pistons? WSM is budget friendly, Pro-X is obviously a better piston but for an otherwise stock ski, is the WSM equivalent to an OEM piston?



I did check spark etc to make sure it wasn't a dead coil resulting in a gassed cylinder. Number 4 plug did look a little sketchy (not wet, but smelled a little gassier than the others and was slightly darker) so if the compression test shows that hole is the one that is low I may throw a fresh set of plugs in it and go run it and see how things are. Last edited by raven007; Today at 10:16 AM . XI Sport

