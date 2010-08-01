pxctoday

  Today, 09:48 AM #1
    ClassicNotPlastic
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Lake Minnetonka
    Age
    15
    Posts
    3

    '94 750ss Drag Build- Best Mods?

    I've had my 750ss for about a year now, rebuilt the engine (now makes 95+ hp!) to a 774, aftermarket impeller, and redone footpads. I have always wanted to make it the fastest drag ski it could be with it's engine. What bolt-on mods should I buy? Looking at whatever is most effective between R/D ride plate, R/D intake, and new handlebars.
  Today, 10:13 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,775

    Re: '94 750ss Drag Build- Best Mods?

    For fastest top speed a simple 2 bar intake grate and a minimally agressive rideplate (think stock plate) will squeeze out the most. You may also want to look into a 2 degree pump wedge installed to point the nozzle up to get the nose of the ski up and reduce the wetted area of the hull. Lastly drying the exhaust as much as possible and choosing the correct impeller will get the rpms up.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
