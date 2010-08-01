Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '94 750ss Drag Build- Best Mods? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Lake Minnetonka Age 15 Posts 3 '94 750ss Drag Build- Best Mods? I've had my 750ss for about a year now, rebuilt the engine (now makes 95+ hp!) to a 774, aftermarket impeller, and redone footpads. I have always wanted to make it the fastest drag ski it could be with it's engine. What bolt-on mods should I buy? Looking at whatever is most effective between R/D ride plate, R/D intake, and new handlebars. Last edited by ClassicNotPlastic; Today at 09:59 AM . #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,775 Re: '94 750ss Drag Build- Best Mods? For fastest top speed a simple 2 bar intake grate and a minimally agressive rideplate (think stock plate) will squeeze out the most. You may also want to look into a 2 degree pump wedge installed to point the nozzle up to get the nose of the ski up and reduce the wetted area of the hull. Lastly drying the exhaust as much as possible and choosing the correct impeller will get the rpms up. .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

