Kawasaki sxr free aluminum handpole

PWCToday Guru
Join Date Apr 2008
Location MA
Posts 321

Kawasaki sxr free aluminum handpole

I am looking for someone local that has a new sxr that would like a free aluminum handpole. I am currently making billet parts for seadoos and want to broaden my parts list. I need a ski to measure and install this on for testing then you would get to keep free.

I dream skis
Join Date May 2011
Location miami
Posts 536

Re: Kawasaki sxr free aluminum handpole

Wow! Wish I was closer. Thank you for your time and efforts to keep new options open in the sport.

Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 10:24 AM .

