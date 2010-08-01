|
PWCToday Guru
Kawasaki sxr free aluminum handpole
I am looking for someone local that has a new sxr that would like a free aluminum handpole. I am currently making billet parts for seadoos and want to broaden my parts list. I need a ski to measure and install this on for testing then you would get to keep free.
I dream skis
Re: Kawasaki sxr free aluminum handpole
Wow! Wish I was closer. Thank you for your time and efforts to keep new options open in the sport.
