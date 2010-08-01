pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:29 AM #1
    rnrracing512
    rnrracing512 is offline
    PWCToday Guru rnrracing512's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    MA
    Posts
    321

    Kawasaki sxr free aluminum handpole

    I am looking for someone local that has a new sxr that would like a free aluminum handpole. I am currently making billet parts for seadoos and want to broaden my parts list. I need a ski to measure and install this on for testing then you would get to keep free.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:23 AM #2
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    536

    Re: Kawasaki sxr free aluminum handpole

    Wow! Wish I was closer. Thank you for your time and efforts to keep new options open in the sport.
    Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 10:24 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Matt Jones

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 