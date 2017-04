Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 ts-l 770 dies when i pull the throttle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Florida Age 37 Posts 11 98 ts-l 770 dies when i pull the throttle I put my ski in the water for the first time in a few years the other day and its idling great but when i hit the throttle the engine dies as soon as the rpm's start to increase. Could it be my accelerator pump not working or should i just rebuild the carb and go from there?



