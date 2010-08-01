Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Chambersburg Posts 4 SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts... Now that my winter projects are done (or at the dump) time to unload some stuff before it all goes back into storage.

Prices do not include shipping, stuff ships from 17222.



This is all 750 SS/Xi fitment



-R&D pipe, $50. Awesome shape, need clamps. Meant to use stock waterbox, stinger outlet is 1 3/4" if you want to use it in a custom setup.



-Factory Pipe, $100. Pipe is in great shape. Includes all hardware pictured. The couplers are no good but I will include them to help find replacements. Intended to use with stock waterbox. I used this setup with a Coffman style waterbox (not available) and creative silicone hoses. It worked awesome. IF you want the (stock tapped) dual cool mani and elbow with it let me know. It adds weight ($) to shipping and you don't necessarily need it.



-Motor mounts, $5 each, 9 available.



Thanks -JR Attached Images SAM_1035.JPG (2.65 MB, 16 views)

SAM_1035.JPG (2.65 MB, 16 views) SAM_1036.JPG (2.67 MB, 14 views)

SAM_1036.JPG (2.67 MB, 14 views) SAM_1037.JPG (2.61 MB, 14 views)

SAM_1037.JPG (2.61 MB, 14 views) SAM_1038.JPG (2.50 MB, 14 views)

SAM_1038.JPG (2.50 MB, 14 views) SAM_1039.JPG (3.47 MB, 14 views)

SAM_1039.JPG (3.47 MB, 14 views) SAM_1041.JPG (3.67 MB, 9 views)

SAM_1041.JPG (3.67 MB, 9 views) SAM_1042.JPG (3.98 MB, 7 views)

SAM_1042.JPG (3.98 MB, 7 views) SAM_1043.JPG (3.53 MB, 7 views) Last edited by bisonjr; Today at 08:54 AM . #2 resident guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 37 Posts 1,105 Re: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts... I'll take pipe #3 resident guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location Maine Age 37 Posts 1,105 Re: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts... Both #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 536 Re: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts... interested in R&D if deal falls through. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Chambersburg Posts 4 Re: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts... Sale pending on both pipes, I'll keep the thread updated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules