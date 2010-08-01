Now that my winter projects are done (or at the dump) time to unload some stuff before it all goes back into storage.
Prices do not include shipping, stuff ships from 17222.
This is all 750 SS/Xi fitment
-R&D pipe, $50. Awesome shape, need clamps. Meant to use stock waterbox, stinger outlet is 1 3/4" if you want to use it in a custom setup.
-Factory Pipe, $100. Pipe is in great shape. Includes all hardware pictured. The couplers are no good but I will include them to help find replacements. Intended to use with stock waterbox. I used this setup with a Coffman style waterbox (not available) and creative silicone hoses. It worked awesome. IF you want the (stock tapped) dual cool mani and elbow with it let me know. It adds weight ($) to shipping and you don't necessarily need it.