pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 08:35 AM #1
    bisonjr
    bisonjr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Chambersburg
    Posts
    4

    SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts...

    Now that my winter projects are done (or at the dump) time to unload some stuff before it all goes back into storage.
    Prices do not include shipping, stuff ships from 17222.

    This is all 750 SS/Xi fitment

    -R&D pipe, $50. Awesome shape, need clamps. Meant to use stock waterbox, stinger outlet is 1 3/4" if you want to use it in a custom setup.

    -Factory Pipe, $100. Pipe is in great shape. Includes all hardware pictured. The couplers are no good but I will include them to help find replacements. Intended to use with stock waterbox. I used this setup with a Coffman style waterbox (not available) and creative silicone hoses. It worked awesome. IF you want the (stock tapped) dual cool mani and elbow with it let me know. It adds weight ($) to shipping and you don't necessarily need it.

    -Motor mounts, $5 each, 9 available.

    Thanks -JR
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by bisonjr; Today at 08:54 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:38 AM #2
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is online now
    resident guru ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,105

    Re: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts...

    I'll take pipe
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:38 AM #3
    ericmorrill
    ericmorrill is online now
    resident guru ericmorrill's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    37
    Posts
    1,105

    Re: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts...

    Both
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:24 AM #4
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    536

    Re: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts...

    interested in R&D if deal falls through.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:28 AM #5
    bisonjr
    bisonjr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Chambersburg
    Posts
    4

    Re: SS/Xi Factory Pipe, R&D pipe, engine mounts...

    Sale pending on both pipes, I'll keep the thread updated.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 