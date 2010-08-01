pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 11:39 PM #1
    Nettleton68
    Nettleton68 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    San Clemente
    Age
    26
    Posts
    80

    440/550 parts for sale or trade for Westcoast parts

    I am looking to get rid of some parts I have laying around in order to fund a full Westcoast 550 build
    I have two e-boxes $75 (pending testing)
    stators $50 (pending testing? I don't know if they work so need a good way to confirm they work before I can sell them only have one that I know is for sure good)
    starters stock and aftermarket (pending testing) $40
    PJS PP pipe and manifold (both have been welded up from being damaged at some point but work fine) $175
    WC 5 gallon gas tank has WC pickups but would have to have a section of tubing welded on $125
    OEM JS550 Pump with Solas 13-18 impeller in excellent condition prop is basically brand new and pump spins freely veins are good $175
    SBN44 Carb with K&N adapter and piston port BCW polished intake manifold off a running ski $175
    I also have a OEM JS550 cylinder that was bored 0.5 over with brand new WSM OEM replacement pistons/rings has some minor porting (work was done ~4 years ago so probably needs a fresh hone. I had this motor built and was going to drop it in a ski and never used it but now I am using the cylinder head and bottom end for my WC build) $400
    Keihn 42 carb (needs rebuilt) $50
    BN44 carb with polished PJS CB-217 intake manifold $140
    WC 440/550 intake grage $40
    PJS piston port cylinder head $150
    Pole springs $25
    OEM JS550 props $25
    Stator covers $20
    OEM flywheels $30
    I am in the process of building a full Westcoast 550 and would be interested in trading for rare WC 440/550 parts I really only need a pole spring, waterbox and bulkhead support but I don't know what all they made so PM me about any rare parts you might have
    Also interested in an afterburner or works 440 pump and PJS works exhaust
    Debating on keeping the WC gastank as I don't want to run it but I feel my WC build may be incomplete if I don't include it
    Prices do not include shipping
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:34 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,139

    Re: 440/550 parts for sale or trade for Westcoast parts

    I'd be interested in the stainless fuel pickups from that tank if you decide to separate them.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 