Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 440/550 parts for sale or trade for Westcoast parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location San Clemente Age 26 Posts 80 440/550 parts for sale or trade for Westcoast parts I am looking to get rid of some parts I have laying around in order to fund a full Westcoast 550 build

I have two e-boxes $75 (pending testing)

stators $50 (pending testing? I don't know if they work so need a good way to confirm they work before I can sell them only have one that I know is for sure good)

starters stock and aftermarket (pending testing) $40

PJS PP pipe and manifold (both have been welded up from being damaged at some point but work fine) $175

WC 5 gallon gas tank has WC pickups but would have to have a section of tubing welded on $125

OEM JS550 Pump with Solas 13-18 impeller in excellent condition prop is basically brand new and pump spins freely veins are good $175

SBN44 Carb with K&N adapter and piston port BCW polished intake manifold off a running ski $175

I also have a OEM JS550 cylinder that was bored 0.5 over with brand new WSM OEM replacement pistons/rings has some minor porting (work was done ~4 years ago so probably needs a fresh hone. I had this motor built and was going to drop it in a ski and never used it but now I am using the cylinder head and bottom end for my WC build) $400

Keihn 42 carb (needs rebuilt) $50

BN44 carb with polished PJS CB-217 intake manifold $140

WC 440/550 intake grage $40

PJS piston port cylinder head $150

Pole springs $25

OEM JS550 props $25

Stator covers $20

OEM flywheels $30

I am in the process of building a full Westcoast 550 and would be interested in trading for rare WC 440/550 parts I really only need a pole spring, waterbox and bulkhead support but I don't know what all they made so PM me about any rare parts you might have

Also interested in an afterburner or works 440 pump and PJS works exhaust

Debating on keeping the WC gastank as I don't want to run it but I feel my WC build may be incomplete if I don't include it

Prices do not include shipping #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,139 Re: 440/550 parts for sale or trade for Westcoast parts I'd be interested in the stainless fuel pickups from that tank if you decide to separate them.

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules