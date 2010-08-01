Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 95 speedster newbie #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 120 95 speedster newbie I recently purchased a 95 sea doo speedster jet boat. I got the chance to hook the battery up to it and start it. It started just fine but the question I have is when it's on the trailer and running, it seems almost to only get around a few thousand rpms. The tachometers don't work, not sure why yet. But when I give it full throttle, the thing really doesn't seem to get that many rpms. Is this normal for running it on the trailer or am I overlooking something? The guy I bought it from told me the last time they had it out, last year, it ran fine and he also stated that it runs like that when it's on a trailer with inadequate water pressure for it. Is he correct or did I get scammed? Also any suggestions on the tachometers, I checked the fuses and they're not blown. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,390 Re: 95 speedster newbie You have to put the shifter in forward. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 120 Re: 95 speedster newbie Lol are you kidding me???? I'm a dumbass...�� #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location michigan Age 46 Posts 120 Re: 95 speedster newbie Any idea on the tachometers? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

