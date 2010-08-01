|
|
-
95 speedster newbie
I recently purchased a 95 sea doo speedster jet boat. I got the chance to hook the battery up to it and start it. It started just fine but the question I have is when it's on the trailer and running, it seems almost to only get around a few thousand rpms. The tachometers don't work, not sure why yet. But when I give it full throttle, the thing really doesn't seem to get that many rpms. Is this normal for running it on the trailer or am I overlooking something? The guy I bought it from told me the last time they had it out, last year, it ran fine and he also stated that it runs like that when it's on a trailer with inadequate water pressure for it. Is he correct or did I get scammed? Also any suggestions on the tachometers, I checked the fuses and they're not blown.
Re: 95 speedster newbie
You have to put the shifter in forward.
Re: 95 speedster newbie
Lol are you kidding me???? I'm a dumbass...��
Re: 95 speedster newbie
Any idea on the tachometers?
