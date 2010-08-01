pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Yesterday, 11:06 PM #1
    Gary pope
    Gary pope is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    120

    95 speedster newbie

    I recently purchased a 95 sea doo speedster jet boat. I got the chance to hook the battery up to it and start it. It started just fine but the question I have is when it's on the trailer and running, it seems almost to only get around a few thousand rpms. The tachometers don't work, not sure why yet. But when I give it full throttle, the thing really doesn't seem to get that many rpms. Is this normal for running it on the trailer or am I overlooking something? The guy I bought it from told me the last time they had it out, last year, it ran fine and he also stated that it runs like that when it's on a trailer with inadequate water pressure for it. Is he correct or did I get scammed? Also any suggestions on the tachometers, I checked the fuses and they're not blown.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:21 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,390

    Re: 95 speedster newbie

    You have to put the shifter in forward.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:31 PM #3
    Gary pope
    Gary pope is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    120

    Re: 95 speedster newbie

    Lol are you kidding me???? I'm a dumbass...��
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:32 PM #4
    Gary pope
    Gary pope is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Age
    46
    Posts
    120

    Re: 95 speedster newbie

    Any idea on the tachometers?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 