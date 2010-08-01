Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 25 Posts 530 WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM Building an original ski and need these stock parts:



Stock 650sx Pipe

Stock 650sx rideplate

Stock 650sx Intake grate

Stock 650sx Keihin Carb (In working order)

Stock 650sx Flame Arrestor

Stock 650sx Impeller



Let me know what you have #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2008 Location 4500 ft. Age 42 Posts 2,652 Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM contact member freekstyle...he has everything you need !he always has clean 650 parts #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,138 Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM I may have the intake grate, I know I have a complete 28mm carb/ F/A setup but not sure how long it's been sitting. Looks clean Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Yesterday at 11:04 PM .

#4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 354 Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM I've got stock parts also if freekstyle does not have them #5 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location California Age 25 Posts 530 Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM updated list of parts needed:

