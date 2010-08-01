pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:51 PM #1
    Ski_Wizard
    Mar 2011
    California
    25
    530

    WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM

    Building an original ski and need these stock parts:

    Stock 650sx Pipe
    Stock 650sx rideplate
    Stock 650sx Intake grate
    Stock 650sx Keihin Carb (In working order)
    Stock 650sx Flame Arrestor
    Stock 650sx Impeller

    Let me know what you have
  2. Yesterday, 10:58 PM #2
    hellcat66
    Jul 2008
    4500 ft.
    42
    2,652

    Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM

    contact member freekstyle...he has everything you need !he always has clean 650 parts
  3. Yesterday, 11:02 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Dec 2009
    Buffalo
    30
    5,138

    Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM

    I may have the intake grate, I know I have a complete 28mm carb/ F/A setup but not sure how long it's been sitting. Looks clean
  4. Yesterday, 11:07 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Aug 2016
    Idaho/California
    354

    Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM

    I've got stock parts also if freekstyle does not have them
  5. Yesterday, 11:31 PM #5
    Ski_Wizard
    Mar 2011
    California
    25
    530

    Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM

    updated list of parts needed:
    Stock 650sx Pipe
    Stock 650sx rideplate
    Stock 650sx Intake grate
  6. Yesterday, 11:56 PM #6
    Pstroud38
    Dec 2016
    Lake Elsinore California
    23
    91

    Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM

    I have rideplate and intake grate


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
