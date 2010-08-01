|
I dream skis
WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM
Building an original ski and need these stock parts:
Stock 650sx Pipe
Stock 650sx rideplate
Stock 650sx Intake grate
Stock 650sx Keihin Carb (In working order)
Stock 650sx Flame Arrestor
Stock 650sx Impeller
Let me know what you have
-
Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM
contact member freekstyle...he has everything you need !he always has clean 650 parts
-
Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM
I may have the intake grate, I know I have a complete 28mm carb/ F/A setup but not sure how long it's been sitting. Looks clean
-
Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM
I've got stock parts also if freekstyle does not have them
-
I dream skis
Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM
updated list of parts needed:
Stock 650sx Pipe
Stock 650sx rideplate
Stock 650sx Intake grate
-
Re: WANTED: 650SX Parts OEM
I have rideplate and intake grate
