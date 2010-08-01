pxctoday

Thread: flame arrestors

  Yesterday, 09:14 PM
    vanvranken
    PWCToday Newbie
    Jun 2016
    new york
    37
    4

    flame arrestors

    my question is I want to put flame arrestors on a all stock seadoo hx 720.do I
    have to do anything to the carbs??
    Last edited by vanvranken; Yesterday at 09:16 PM.
  Yesterday, 10:36 PM
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2's Avatar
    Jun 2006
    Sin City USA
    53
    29,773

    Re: flame arrestors

    Your jetting will need to be changed. You would do good to post a query for the correct jetting in the sea-doo section.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
