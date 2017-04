Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Did not winterize #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Seattle Age 25 Posts 8 Did not winterize Well shoot. I wasn't able to winterize and it sat as is all winter. I was planning on replacing the tubing/spark plugs and fuel filter last fall anyways. Should I clean out the fuel tank as well? Any help is very appreciated! Last edited by Atp23; Today at 06:17 PM . #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,771 Re: Did not winterize Drain the fuel tank and start fresh for sure. Fuel filter and a new set of correctly gapped plugs are always a plus. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 06:48 PM . .......

Re: Did not winterize

Does it freeze where you stored it? If is does, before you do much, you need to hook a hose to it and make sure the block and manifold are not broken.

Good Luck.

