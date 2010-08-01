|
|
-
99 Superjet No Spark on plugs??? Help
So my Bendix wouldn't open up so I removed flywheel cover and took out the flywheel. Removed old Bendix put new OEM Bendix in with new w key. Now it turns out, put it all together. It all started fine and rode great last summer. But now after I replaced Bendix and it all turns over my spark plugs won't spark. So I bought new spark plugs just in case same issue. Im getting had because I can smell it. Can you guys please help out give some advice. Thanks
