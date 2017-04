Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550/650 conv 44mm jetting...? #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 52 Posts 741 Blog Entries 1 Js550/650 conv 44mm jetting...? Been looking for jetting a specs for a 550/650 conversion.

Lots and lots of partial ideas and arguments about it, but no real definitive starting points.

Stock 650 from an x2, modded stock pipe, single 44sbn.

thinking of a Skat 19 as well.

Would 140m 120p 2.0 w/ 80gm be a good start?

05 GSXR 1000 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2010 Location No. Colorado Age 61 Posts 2,439 Re: Js550/650 conv 44mm jetting...? That Skat 19 is a little steep, should go with a 13-18 or 15.5. I'd try 150m 115p 2.0 80 g pop off low 18 -21 psi , if u can get that low, there is a chart published on pop off measurements by Mikuni, caution: disclaimer, these are only suggested spec yours may very, not responsible for seized engine.  #3 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 52 Posts 741 Blog Entries 1 Re: Js550/650 conv 44mm jetting...? Yeah, I've got that chart handy. I'll try the 150 and go down from there if necessary, same with the pilot, I'll start at 120 and go down from there if needed as well. N/S are good then.

