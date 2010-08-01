pxctoday

    95 Kawasaki sxi electrical box

    Iso electrical box for my sxi. I have a 750 box but it doesn't mount in the ski. So an empty shell would be fine also.
    Re: 95 Kawasaki sxi electrical box

    You can get a brand new case from KHI for about $110 for both sides. You can reuse the fittings from the case you currently have.
