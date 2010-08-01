So to start out with, impeller is off of my monte 900, symptoms are out of the water I have the iconic impeller rattle, but its steady and almost drowns out the sound of the engine. In the water its not noticable unless your decelerating. (Slowing down, not dumping throttle just easing off) Then it makes a very noticable metalic scratching noise and at times I experienced slight vibrations. I took off the pump to check alignment which with out having the rarer then rare special tool is just pissing into the wind, I discovered what looks like my impeller is literally disintegrating. The metal in the circled spots is completely dull and has major pitting, along the one blade edge is now missing quite alot of material. The pump and impeller slide effortlessly into the engine coupler, but the impeller gets slightly hung up on the wear ring. What do you guys think of this? I've never seen anything like this. There is discoloration and pitting along the hub of all three blades as well. One blade has discoloration in the middle of the blade. Im assuming its geting hot...