pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 10:20 PM #1
    Associated98
    Associated98 is offline
    Frequent Poster Associated98's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Cottage Grove, MN
    Posts
    164

    Cancerous impeller?

    So to start out with, impeller is off of my monte 900, symptoms are out of the water I have the iconic impeller rattle, but its steady and almost drowns out the sound of the engine. In the water its not noticable unless your decelerating. (Slowing down, not dumping throttle just easing off) Then it makes a very noticable metalic scratching noise and at times I experienced slight vibrations. I took off the pump to check alignment which with out having the rarer then rare special tool is just pissing into the wind, I discovered what looks like my impeller is literally disintegrating. The metal in the circled spots is completely dull and has major pitting, along the one blade edge is now missing quite alot of material. The pump and impeller slide effortlessly into the engine coupler, but the impeller gets slightly hung up on the wear ring. What do you guys think of this? I've never seen anything like this. There is discoloration and pitting along the hub of all three blades as well. One blade has discoloration in the middle of the blade. Im assuming its geting hot...
    Own:
    99' TSR 770
    97' Daytona 1000
    96' MonteCarlo 900 (PITA...)
    Owned:
    94' Montego (my first) sold
    95' Daytona sold
    95' Daytona parted out
    95' Barracuda sold
    96' Montego sold
    96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:30 PM #2
    Associated98
    Associated98 is offline
    Frequent Poster Associated98's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Cottage Grove, MN
    Posts
    164

    Re: Cancerous impeller?

    PicsArt_04-08-09.24.23.jpg

    PicsArt_04-08-09.08.34.jpg

    PicsArt_04-08-09.11.34.jpg
    Own:
    99' TSR 770
    97' Daytona 1000
    96' MonteCarlo 900 (PITA...)
    Owned:
    94' Montego (my first) sold
    95' Daytona sold
    95' Daytona parted out
    95' Barracuda sold
    96' Montego sold
    96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:47 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,768

    Re: Cancerous impeller?

    That looks like cavitation burn. Probably the wrong pitch impeller for the ski/engine that you have. Most likely it is underpitched.
    Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 10:50 PM.
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:54 PM #4
    delagem
    delagem is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home delagem's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2004
    Location
    Homer, NY
    Age
    51
    Posts
    2,644

    Re: Cancerous impeller?

    Cavitation causes this. I've seen it but never this bad...

    Low pressure on trailing edge causes water to boil (water boils at much lower temps in a low pressure); then, as the bubbles collapse, they cause small shock waves that eat at the impeller.
    '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph

    '84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph

    '91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS

    '92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph

    '00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph

    '03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI

    '04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 