Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Cancerous impeller? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 164 Cancerous impeller? So to start out with, impeller is off of my monte 900, symptoms are out of the water I have the iconic impeller rattle, but its steady and almost drowns out the sound of the engine. In the water its not noticable unless your decelerating. (Slowing down, not dumping throttle just easing off) Then it makes a very noticable metalic scratching noise and at times I experienced slight vibrations. I took off the pump to check alignment which with out having the rarer then rare special tool is just pissing into the wind, I discovered what looks like my impeller is literally disintegrating. The metal in the circled spots is completely dull and has major pitting, along the one blade edge is now missing quite alot of material. The pump and impeller slide effortlessly into the engine coupler, but the impeller gets slightly hung up on the wear ring. What do you guys think of this? I've never seen anything like this. There is discoloration and pitting along the hub of all three blades as well. One blade has discoloration in the middle of the blade. Im assuming its geting hot... Own:

99' TSR 770

97' Daytona 1000

96' MonteCarlo 900 (PITA...)

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 164 Re: Cancerous impeller? PicsArt_04-08-09.24.23.jpg



PicsArt_04-08-09.08.34.jpg



PicsArt_04-08-09.11.34.jpg Own:

99' TSR 770

97' Daytona 1000

96' MonteCarlo 900 (PITA...)

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,768 Re: Cancerous impeller? That looks like cavitation burn. Probably the wrong pitch impeller for the ski/engine that you have. Most likely it is underpitched. Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 10:50 PM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,644 Re: Cancerous impeller? Cavitation causes this. I've seen it but never this bad...



Low pressure on trailing edge causes water to boil (water boils at much lower temps in a low pressure); then, as the bubbles collapse, they cause small shock waves that eat at the impeller. '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules