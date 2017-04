Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 440/550/650 purchase #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 97 440/550/650 purchase Picked up 2 650's, a 550 and a 440 engine which all came with eboxes. Also came with 2 stainless props, westcoast filter, and westcoast intake grate. The plan is to try and get them all running. Paid $400 for everything so I think I got a great deal. Also what year is the 440 motor? It has an aluminum top end. 1983 js440 stock



1986 js550 w/ Sbn44, kerker pipe, scoop intake grate, extended ride plate, 0 degree bars,

and pjs grips (DOESNT RUN AT THE MOMENT)!!!!!!



1991 550sx stock #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 97 Re: 440/550/650 purchase IMG_1270.JPGIMG_1271.JPGIMG_1272.JPGIMG_1273.JPGIMG_1274.JPGIMG_1275.JPGIMG_1276.JPG 1983 js440 stock



1986 js550 w/ Sbn44, kerker pipe, scoop intake grate, extended ride plate, 0 degree bars,

and pjs grips (DOESNT RUN AT THE MOMENT)!!!!!!



1991 550sx stock #3 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,545 Re: 440/550/650 purchase up to 83 used alloy cylinders iirc. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules