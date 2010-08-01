Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 Yamaha EX waverunner GPS Fishfinder Sonar setup #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Miami Posts 31 2017 Yamaha EX waverunner GPS Fishfinder Sonar setup Finally I got my Garmin 73dv

bought is for $430 at Westmarine.



There are no previous installations on this one so, here it is!



For the transducer I had to cut a 1/8 stainless steel plate as you can see on the picture I drilled the holes for the d-hook and the transducer mount!

The d-hook has a rubber seal, so when you mount that, remember seal first then the d-hook plate, then the mount plate.

If you did it correct, you should have 1/8 space between hull and stainless mounting plate!

This is the only spot on this model were you can install the transducer correctly,

I considered just screwing it to the riding plate directly under the nozzle, but I was afraid that the noise could affect the Sounder!!?!!?



Cable goes true piss hole and up the seat!



The head unit sits on 3/8 marine starboard screwed to the green hood!



All cables are conduit and zip tide!

waverunner3.JPG

waverunner2.JPG

Took me all day!



Have fun!!!!



It would be cool if the admin could rotate the pics, I tried but.........

