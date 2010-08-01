pxctoday

  Today, 07:47 PM
    Binobanana
    2017 Yamaha EX waverunner GPS Fishfinder Sonar setup

    Finally I got my Garmin 73dv
    bought is for $430 at Westmarine.

    There are no previous installations on this one so, here it is!

    For the transducer I had to cut a 1/8 stainless steel plate as you can see on the picture I drilled the holes for the d-hook and the transducer mount!
    The d-hook has a rubber seal, so when you mount that, remember seal first then the d-hook plate, then the mount plate.
    If you did it correct, you should have 1/8 space between hull and stainless mounting plate!
    This is the only spot on this model were you can install the transducer correctly,
    I considered just screwing it to the riding plate directly under the nozzle, but I was afraid that the noise could affect the Sounder!!?!!?

    Cable goes true piss hole and up the seat!

    The head unit sits on 3/8 marine starboard screwed to the green hood!

    All cables are conduit and zip tide!
    waverunner3.JPG
    waverunner2.JPG
    Took me all day!

    Have fun!!!!

    It would be cool if the admin could rotate the pics, I tried but.........
