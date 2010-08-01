2017 Yamaha EX waverunner GPS Fishfinder Sonar setup
Finally I got my Garmin 73dv
bought is for $430 at Westmarine.
There are no previous installations on this one so, here it is!
For the transducer I had to cut a 1/8 stainless steel plate as you can see on the picture I drilled the holes for the d-hook and the transducer mount!
The d-hook has a rubber seal, so when you mount that, remember seal first then the d-hook plate, then the mount plate.
If you did it correct, you should have 1/8 space between hull and stainless mounting plate!
This is the only spot on this model were you can install the transducer correctly,
I considered just screwing it to the riding plate directly under the nozzle, but I was afraid that the noise could affect the Sounder!!?!!?
Cable goes true piss hole and up the seat!
The head unit sits on 3/8 marine starboard screwed to the green hood!