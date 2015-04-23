Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1990 550sx 701 swap, North Carolina #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Oriental, NC Posts 75 1990 550sx 701 swap, North Carolina Gauging interest here, reevaluating my hobbies with a 3 year old toddler, midlife crisis at 34, whatever .... anyway....



1990 kawasaki 550sx

Retro racing paintjob, Venture Waterwerks Shredder hull

701/61x swap, rhaas products kit

Fresh piston rings

Rebuilt pump with new skat-trak 19

8 liter kart gas tank

Coffman 550sx waterbox

Dual rule 500 bilge pumps

Handlepole mounted billet bilge switch

KVPI finger throttle



Title in hand. Trailer not included. Thanks Scott for making me ride the Rickter.



Rare ski. $1500 firm.

Video from Daytona 2016

