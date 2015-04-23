pxctoday

  Today, 07:11 PM
    JasonGP1200
    JasonGP1200 is online now
    PWCToday Regular JasonGP1200's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Oriental, NC
    Posts
    75

    1990 550sx 701 swap, North Carolina

    Gauging interest here, reevaluating my hobbies with a 3 year old toddler, midlife crisis at 34, whatever .... anyway....

    1990 kawasaki 550sx
    Retro racing paintjob, Venture Waterwerks Shredder hull
    701/61x swap, rhaas products kit
    Fresh piston rings
    Rebuilt pump with new skat-trak 19
    8 liter kart gas tank
    Coffman 550sx waterbox
    Dual rule 500 bilge pumps
    Handlepole mounted billet bilge switch
    KVPI finger throttle

    Title in hand. Trailer not included. Thanks Scott for making me ride the Rickter.

    Rare ski. $1500 firm.
    Video from Daytona 2016
    https://youtu.be/r9xhEXlL_ro
  Today, 07:20 PM
    JasonGP1200
    JasonGP1200 is online now
    PWCToday Regular JasonGP1200's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Oriental, NC
    Posts
    75

    Re: 1990 550sx 701 swap, North Carolina

    FB_IMG_1453320734036.jpg206912_1662152475535_1288913461_31319327_2003766_n.jpg20150423_185203.jpg
