|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
1990 550sx 701 swap, North Carolina
Gauging interest here, reevaluating my hobbies with a 3 year old toddler, midlife crisis at 34, whatever .... anyway....
1990 kawasaki 550sx
Retro racing paintjob, Venture Waterwerks Shredder hull
701/61x swap, rhaas products kit
Fresh piston rings
Rebuilt pump with new skat-trak 19
8 liter kart gas tank
Coffman 550sx waterbox
Dual rule 500 bilge pumps
Handlepole mounted billet bilge switch
KVPI finger throttle
Title in hand. Trailer not included. Thanks Scott for making me ride the Rickter.
Rare ski. $1500 firm.
Video from Daytona 2016
https://youtu.be/r9xhEXlL_ro
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 1990 550sx 701 swap, North Carolina
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules