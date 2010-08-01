Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FL 1995 Yamaha WB1 760 (64x/62t) Beautiful paint and condition, 2008 Loadrite Trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Miami, FL Age 30 Posts 26 FL 1995 Yamaha WB1 760 (64x/62t) Beautiful paint and condition, 2008 Loadrite Trailer Pains me to sell these but I never use them. They have never been run in saltwater. Neither has seen any water since 2010. WB1 was started and ran on trailer every month or two all along. The Seadoo has had the engine and pump removed since 2010 when it was all sent to Watercraft Magic. Engine sat in temp control storage until being installed in December 2016. If you are interested in the SeaDoo, see the thread here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...1124&p=4411700



All located in Jupiter, FL at my friends house. West of the turnpike - Jupiter Farms.



Pictures here: https://imageshack.com/a/IqEl/1



1995 Yamaha Waveblaster 1 - $3300



Previously owned by CarterB on here. He can vouch. Purchased on March 15, 2010. He only ran it in freshwater in Central FL.

Very nice metallic blue paint (base/clear), gloss black bottom of hull.

Decent Hydroturf mats, bumpers, and seat cover but mats could eventually use replacement.

64x/62t motor.

Extremely clean, stock 64x head installed January 2017.

New Yamaha rear corner bumpers and nose bumper. Exc condition Yamaha black grab handles.

Brand new rear drain plugs.

Brand new ultimate green head gasket and exhaust manifold gasket installed at the same time.

Pro-tec exhaust manifold and expansion chamber.

Modified shorty waterbox installed and relocated to the tail section. (Right side underneath battery box).

Nice Rule Bilge with manual switch under seat.

Custom Renthal handlebar setup with black Riva billet finger throttle and Oury grips.

New flush kit fittings included (Riva).

Dual Mikuni SBN 38mm carbs. Freshly rebuilt and heavier popoff springs.

Several sets of jets included with sale as well as 2 complete rebuild kits.

Brand new K&N flame arrestors and outerwear prefilters.

New primer kit installed.

Oil injector bypassed. Plate installed. Premix only.

Stock pump. Solas Impeller. I believe stock intake grate. Unsure of ride plate but looks like an extended quad fin Ocean Pro. Can confirm if asked. Stock pump rebuilt in 2009 or 2010.

New AGM battery from batteries plus installed December 2016.

I've put less than 10 hours on it since purchasing in 2010.

Includes a bunch of spare parts, new gaskets, carb rebuild kits, spark plugs, and hardware.

Both skis include new fire extinguishers. I have all paperwork and registration info.

Also including your choice of 3 Jet Pilot and 1 Slippery PFD's.

Including a very nice 5 gallon gas tank.





2008 Loadrite Trailer - $800



Two place trailer.

Bunks are in beautiful condition.

New LED tail lights.

New LED side markers, custom mounted to wheel covers.

New wiring harness.

New drop wheel.

Has less than 3k miles on it, only has that many because of the move to Florida from PA.

Tires are perfect.

Winches are good but have a tiny bit of rust and the cloth straps have a tiny bit of mold and sun fade on them at the very front. Just from sitting in the sun.

Includes ball/hitch anti-theft lock and a complete wheel lock.

Including wheel chocks as well.

Title in hand.



Complete package - Both skis and trailer with all spare parts and extras - $7500



See link at top for more pictures



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7gIpuIVE3k Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules