Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1998 Seadoo XPL Miller 1050 big bore. 0 hours on motor. Built by Watercraft Magic. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location Miami, FL Age 30 Posts 26 1998 Seadoo XPL Miller 1050 big bore. 0 hours on motor. Built by Watercraft Magic. Pains me to sell these but I never use them. They have never been run in saltwater. Neither has seen any water since 2010. WB1 was started and ran on trailer every month or two all along. The Seadoo has had the engine and pump removed since 2010 when it was all sent to Watercraft Magic. Engine sat in temp control storage until being installed in December 2016. If you are interested in the WB1, see the thread here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...1125&p=4411701





All located in Jupiter, FL at my friends house. West of the turnpike - Jupiter Farms.





Pictures here: https://imageshack.com/a/IqEl/1





1998 SeaDoo XP Limited - $4200



Hydroturf mats, bumpers, and seat cover.

Brand new OEM front nose and rear corner bumpers.

Titanium finish Moose ATV handlebars w/Oury grips.

Authentic UMI billet switch housing and finger throttle.

Hood, storage lid, and seat mount cups painted black - very good paint. Gelcoat is in beautiful condition on this ski.

All new cooling hoses and fuel lines.

Entire hull was gutted and cleaned when the engine and pump were rebuilt. Cleaned again before installing engine in December 2016.

Fuel tank pulled and cleaned. Brand new fuel filter element.

All gauges work perfectly. Even dreamometer.

VTS works perfectly.

White pipe from 97.5 SeaDoo GSXL. Beautifully powdercoated wrinkle black. All new brass fittings.

Engine was stock until 2010. Shipped to Watercraft Magic in CA. Crank trued, Honda CR500 top end bearings, Miller/MRC spec Wiseco big bore pistons, MRC 53cc domes, Buckshot (Miller clone) head, cylinders bored, honed, and ported, and RAVE valves machined. Full receipts included. Engine sat until it was installed in December 2016. I took pictures of it before installing. It has less than 30 minutes runtime on it since then. Only started and ran to adjust carbs and confirm cooling was sufficient.

Brand new starter installed after rebuild.

New flush kit fittings included (hose end).

Oil injection bypassed. Premix only. Blockoff plate installed.

Carburetors fully rebuilt and rejetted for 1050 by Watercraft Magic during engine build. T-Handle high speed adjusters installed.

OEM airbox removed. WSM PROK Vortex flame arrestors installed with outerwears prefilter jackets. These are the type that have grooves in the silicone part to lock on to the stock 951 filter plate.

Pump fully rebuilt by Watercraft Magic during 1050 engine build. New wear ring, impeller shaft, pump seal, pump bearings, thrust bearing, and thrust washer. Brand new Solas 15-20 Concord installed by WCM at the time of rebuild.

New OEM battery tray, pad, and straps.

New AGM battery from batteries plus installed December 2016.

New motor mounts.

New red rings on the impeller shaft.

Lots of spare parts, gaskets, spark plugs, and hardware included.

Also including 4 gallons of AMSOIL Intercepter (for power-valve engines) 2T oil, and 1/3 gallon SeaDoo Rotax 2T oil.

Needs an aluminum mounting plate made up to mount the choke and DESS key receiver to the underside or top of handlebars - I never got around to this.

Again, this thing has never been ran in saltwater in it's life (It's from PA and has never been in the water here) and has only 30 minutes of runtime on the trailer after the engine was installed in December 2016.

Receipt from Watercraft Magic for pump, carbs, engine build, and parts was for a total of $4838.50. Never even ran in the water!



Both skis include new fire extinguishers. I have all paperwork and registration info.

Also including your choice from 3 Jet Pilot and 1 Slippery PFD's.

Including a very nice 5 gallon gas tank.





2008 Loadrite Trailer - $800



Two place trailer.

Bunks are in beautiful condition.

New LED tail lights.

New LED side markers, custom mounted to wheel covers.

New wiring harness.

New drop wheel.

Has less than 3k miles on it, only has that many because of the move to Florida from PA.

Tires are perfect.

Winches are good but have a tiny bit of rust and the cloth straps have a tiny bit of mold and sun fade on them at the very front. Just from sitting in the sun.

Includes ball/hitch anti-theft lock and a complete wheel lock.

Including wheel chocks as well.

Title in hand.





Complete package - Both skis and trailer with all spare parts and extras - $7500





See link above for the rest of the pics.



Last edited by element6; Today at 06:10 PM . http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7gIpuIVE3k Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules