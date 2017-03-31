Two am Sxr ride plates, Green 750 head, 9/17 Skat & bilge switch mount..
Pro watercraft SXR flex ride plate few scratches as you can see, but works great $160.
Worx Sxr/sxi pro extended ride plate. The two rear bolt holes have been drilled out a bit to accommodate larger bolts. I just used small washers with regular size bolts $95.
750 ssxi green head. This is one of the smallest dome 750 stock heads kawi made. gave my big pin 163ish comp on cheap guage. $40.
Bilge switch handlebar mount $18.
All prices include shipping to lower 48. IMG_20170408_142742169.jpg IMG_20170408_142842699.jpg IMG_20170408_142320819.jpg IMG_20170408_142338190.jpg IMG_20170408_142929639.jpg IMG_20170408_142956433.jpg IMG_20170408_143032228.jpg
interested in skat 9/17 price and condition?
I am sorry for failing to initially post pics of the 750 head and not describe/price the the Skat impeller. The impeller has some rock damage on the outside edges. Could use as is like I did or have it repaired. $130 shipped
