|
|
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Riva Racing Again Stocks SX-R 800 Factory Pipe Brand Wet Pipe, in attempt to compete
Riva Racing Again Stocks SX-R 800 Factory Pipe Brand Wet Pipe $810.00
"Riva Racing is apparently doubling down on bringing 800 SX-R closer in performance to the stock version of the new 2017 SX-R 1500. Many merged IJSBA Ski Classes will have Stock Class built 2017 SX-R competing against 800 SX-R that are allowed to be equipped with aftermarket pipes."
Even with a pipe, ignition and a mag pump (I doubt the pump will be allowed) I can't see that the 800 will ever be competitive with the 1500.
.......
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules