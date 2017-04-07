Riva Racing Again Stocks SX-R 800 Factory Pipe Brand Wet Pipe $810.00

"Riva Racing is apparently doubling down on bringing 800 SX-R closer in performance to the stock version of the new 2017 SX-R 1500. Many merged IJSBA Ski Classes will have Stock Class built 2017 SX-R competing against 800 SX-R that are allowed to be equipped with aftermarket pipes."


Even with a pipe, ignition and a mag pump (I doubt the pump will be allowed) I can't see that the 800 will ever be competitive with the 1500.