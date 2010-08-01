pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:14 AM #1
    valdas
    valdas is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Acton,MA
    Age
    40
    Posts
    23

    650SX, Westcoast exhaust, manifold, etc...

    Have for sale few parts, prices include shipping to the lower 48 states

    Westcoast exhaust - 200
    Westcoast manifold - 100
    Stock exhaust - 60
    Mikuni BN round, status unknown - BO
    Mariner Waterbox - 60
    BCW Racing Intake, was used for Mikuni SBN 44mm- 75
    IMG_0788[1].JPGIMG_0789[1].JPGIMG_0790[1].JPGIMG_0812[1].JPGIMG_0809[1].JPGIMG_0807[1].JPGIMG_0797[1].JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:17 AM #2
    valdas
    valdas is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Acton,MA
    Age
    40
    Posts
    23

    Re: 650SX, Westcoast exhaust, manifold, etc...

    IMG_0792[1].JPGIMG_0791[1].JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 