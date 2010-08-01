|
650SX, Westcoast exhaust, manifold, etc...
Have for sale few parts, prices include shipping to the lower 48 states
Westcoast exhaust - 200
Westcoast manifold - 100
Stock exhaust - 60
Mikuni BN round, status unknown - BO
Mariner Waterbox - 60
BCW Racing Intake, was used for Mikuni SBN 44mm- 75
