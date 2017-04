Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III carb help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location AZ Posts 1 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III carb help Hey guys,



So I just got a 1991 Yamaha Waverunner III. I'm a noob and slowly trying to teach myself all there is to know about the jet ski.



The jet ski has been a little slow to start and I'm not able to bring it up to full power. I'm guessing the carb needs to be cleaned and rebuilt.



If its all stock, remove flame arrestor (black box) with the 4 8mm screws. Remove flame arrestor mount with the 4 10mm bolts and set aside somewhere if oil injection is still hooked up. Remove throttle and choke cables by either undoing the tension adjuster mounted to the plate under the carb (10mm nuts) or just remove the ends of the cables at the barrel and pinch screw for the choke cable. Remove fuel and pulse lines taking note of where they'll go back later. Carb is held to manifold with 2 (12mm?) nuts. Try not to drop nuts into black hole in bilge. Pick up some carb base gaskets along with the carb rebuild kit.

