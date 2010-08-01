Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Js550 Flywheel and Coupler install / tips #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location New Hampshire Posts 20 Js550 Flywheel and Coupler install / tips Hey guys,



was wondering the best way to install the flywheel and coupler without the flywheel holding tool. Couldn't find one to order online and I'm sure there's a way to do it without the tool. Planning on putting together my 550 soon and am open to all tips, suggestions, and tricks. The head has been decked, 1mm overbore, new dual ring pistons, case clearanced, crank has been professionally rebuilt, I have a new gasket kit, Loctite 818, a new crank shim, a new coupler washer, a new flywheel cover, a new woodruff key, and blue loctite (the PO put the motor back together without one and grenaded the entire engine). #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location New Hampshire Posts 20 Re: Js550 Flywheel and Coupler install / tips and by "without one" I mean the PO installed the crank without a shim on the flywheel side and the crank slammed the flywheel cover and ruined the engine. (glad I noticed the shim was missing or I would have made the same mistake). #3 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,542 Re: Js550 Flywheel and Coupler install / tips (1)use a large screwdriver wedged in the teeth to hold flywheel(2)or you could stuff rope in the front plug hole until piston jams against the head.

