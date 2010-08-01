Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Another Noob Here #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location SoCal Posts 1 Another Noob Here Hi Everyone,



I have a quick question for you all, I'm looking to pickup a cheap (and I mean cheap) ski for <$400 with trailer. I've found two that fit the budget, a Kawasaki TS and also a Yamaha waverunner 650. I've been reading on the forums and seems there's a general consensus that the TS is a pretty reliable, but dull ski. So I guess my question is if you had to pick between the two, is there one you'd pick over the other, in terms of reliability / range / maintenance / stability?



I think I'm leaning towards the waverunner, but I'm open to either, as the looks of the TS don't actually bother me all that much, and I don't care if it's the fastest thing on the water, as I'm new to the sport and this is my first ski, so I'm just testing the waters as they say.



thanks in advance for your advice! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules