750 x2 swap performance build

Have a 750 motor to put in my x2 with electronics, compression is 145-145



What all do i need to build a good 93 octane motor?



I already have a

Westcoast waterbox

Mariner exhaust

Factory pipe manifold

Mikuni sbn 46



Was looking at a high comp head to get it to around 180psi, and an intake manifold, and boyesen reeds,



Is that a good setup?





Id say you're off to a good start. What impeller?

Has a stock impeller as far as i know? What would be a good one?





Depends on what kind of performance you're looking for and riding style. Do you know what 750 it is? There are 5 different version and they all make power at different times.

I honestly have no idea what 750 motor it is, i do a lot playing around , with a little bit of high speed runs , not super worried about top speed, but it would be cool if i could hit around 50mph not sure if thats possible or not





Look as the cylinders on the intake manifold side. Up towards the cylinder head. There should be a number cast into the side. Should have a 22, 24, 29 30. It might be upside down. What color is the motor?

The head is green, ill check the casting numbers later today

Ok. The engine cylinders should be silver if the head is lime green. Try and post some pics.





