  Today, 01:35 PM
    Jakerdorn
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Prior lake , mn
    Age
    19
    Posts
    4

    750 x2 swap performance build

    Have a 750 motor to put in my x2 with electronics, compression is 145-145

    What all do i need to build a good 93 octane motor?

    I already have a
    Westcoast waterbox
    Mariner exhaust
    Factory pipe manifold
    Mikuni sbn 46

    Was looking at a high comp head to get it to around 180psi, and an intake manifold, and boyesen reeds,

    Is that a good setup?


  Today, 01:37 PM
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    527

    Re: 750 x2 swap performance build

    Id say you're off to a good start. What impeller?
  Today, 01:38 PM
    Jakerdorn
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Prior lake , mn
    Age
    19
    Posts
    4

    Re: 750 x2 swap performance build

    Has a stock impeller as far as i know? What would be a good one?


  Today, 01:41 PM
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    527

    Re: 750 x2 swap performance build

    Depends on what kind of performance you're looking for and riding style. Do you know what 750 it is? There are 5 different version and they all make power at different times.
  Today, 01:43 PM
    Jakerdorn
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Prior lake , mn
    Age
    19
    Posts
    4

    Re: 750 x2 swap performance build

    I honestly have no idea what 750 motor it is, i do a lot playing around , with a little bit of high speed runs , not super worried about top speed, but it would be cool if i could hit around 50mph not sure if thats possible or not


  Today, 01:46 PM
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    527

    Re: 750 x2 swap performance build

    Look as the cylinders on the intake manifold side. Up towards the cylinder head. There should be a number cast into the side. Should have a 22, 24, 29 30. It might be upside down. What color is the motor?
  Today, 01:47 PM
    Jakerdorn
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Prior lake , mn
    Age
    19
    Posts
    4

    Re: 750 x2 swap performance build

    The head is green, ill check the casting numbers later today


  Today, 02:10 PM
    2strokesmoke
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    527

    Re: 750 x2 swap performance build

    Ok. The engine cylinders should be silver if the head is lime green. Try and post some pics.
