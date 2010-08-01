|
|
-
787 Aftermarket Parts for 951 Parts
I am selling or trading my 787 stuff for 951 stuff. Will need full 951 motor w/white pipe, xp mounts, hump seat, larger x4 fuel tank setup, 155 plastic pump and so fourth. If you have some of these parts and are interested in some trades just hit me up. Willing to work something out to get going on my project. Thanks
636-two36-5936
Buckshot Carbs - Includes all internals however currently broken down as I cleaned them out inside. One has a purple intake piece one is silver, other than that they are identical.
$250 shipped
Buckshot Intake - Has the oil injection fittings if you choose to run the oem oil pump.
$100 shipped. Combine with carbs for $325 shipped
West Coast Head - 43cc domes. Looks like its never been ran, domes are fresh as they get, domes remove easily. Good pump gas head.
$300 shipped
PSI Single Pipe - Includes all jets, fittings, hoses, gaskets, instructions and hardware. Looks like its never been ran. $400 shipped
PSI Twin Pipes - Tapped for EGT guages, pressure tested from previous owner. Includes all mounting hardware and bolts. $375 shipped
TRD Exhaust - Used trd exhaust, no water reg port, $125 shipped
WestCoast Nozzle w/ring insert - Believe this is made by WC. Ring is 85mm pump side and 89mm exit side. Just this one nozzle/ring included. $150 shipped
Misc Filters: Offer
Willing to work out prices for someone that is buying multiple items. Eager to get going on the new build. Everything I ship is insured and packaged properly.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules