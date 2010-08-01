Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 Aftermarket Parts for 951 Parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 30 Posts 39 787 Aftermarket Parts for 951 Parts I am selling or trading my 787 stuff for 951 stuff. Will need full 951 motor w/white pipe, xp mounts, hump seat, larger x4 fuel tank setup, 155 plastic pump and so fourth. If you have some of these parts and are interested in some trades just hit me up. Willing to work something out to get going on my project. Thanks



636-two36-5936



Buckshot Carbs - Includes all internals however currently broken down as I cleaned them out inside. One has a purple intake piece one is silver, other than that they are identical.

$250 shipped









Buckshot Intake - Has the oil injection fittings if you choose to run the oem oil pump.

$100 shipped. Combine with carbs for $325 shipped











West Coast Head - 43cc domes. Looks like its never been ran, domes are fresh as they get, domes remove easily. Good pump gas head.

$300 shipped









PSI Single Pipe - Includes all jets, fittings, hoses, gaskets, instructions and hardware. Looks like its never been ran. $400 shipped















PSI Twin Pipes - Tapped for EGT guages, pressure tested from previous owner. Includes all mounting hardware and bolts. $375 shipped





















TRD Exhaust - Used trd exhaust, no water reg port, $125 shipped









WestCoast Nozzle w/ring insert - Believe this is made by WC. Ring is 85mm pump side and 89mm exit side. Just this one nozzle/ring included. $150 shipped









Misc Filters: Offer







