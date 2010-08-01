Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hull Repair Question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2004 Location Cape Coral, FL Posts 215 Hull Repair Question My 2004 F-12 has some of the white finish chipped off, leaving a black smooth, undamaged hull.



My thought was this was gel coat that has chipped off, and I just needed to re-apply to the fiberglass. Then I started reading on the internet, about some ski's having SMC hulls not fiberglass, and how epoxy and gelcoat don't mix, and microbubbles and airisol and ....



Is this just plain gelcoat that's over fiberglass? And is the right path: clean, feather the edges, and apply a gel coat kit and sand, sand, sand?



The white that chipped off looks a bit thick for regular gel coat, but otherwise looks like gel coat, but read too many things about issues of what can go over top of other things, so hoping someone knows specifically for the Honda if anything special is needed?



Franky, as I am not worried about it looking perfect, I was thinking of getting some white MarineTex and using it. It's tough and easy to work with, if a bit hard to sand, and unlike gelcoat I think is waterproof in case there are some invisible pores opened up in the hull material. Would that work?



