Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Seadoo Skat Track Mag pump 148mm #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 577 Seadoo Skat Track Mag pump 148mm Have a Skat (Seadoo ) Mag pump 148mm with three bore rings. Looking for a stock 951 Hot Rods Crank.Or 700.00 cash #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 577 Re: Seadoo Skat Track Mag pump 148mm 9436.jpeg9432.jpeg9434.jpeg9437.jpeg9431.jpeg #3 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 50 Posts 577 Re: Seadoo Skat Track Mag pump 148mm This is the replacement for the stock 155 pump on a 951. And I am looking for a carb model crank Last edited by Hydro-Mike; Today at 01:38 PM .

