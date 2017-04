Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 Kawasaki Ultra 250x Supercharger #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location atlanta Age 32 Posts 1 2008 Kawasaki Ultra 250x Supercharger I have a Kawasaki Ultra 250x and my supercharger looks like in only kicks in only after a few mins of driving. Also it feels like it slips after that. and I can only get up to 45MPH/ What does this mean? What can the problem be?



