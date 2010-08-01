searched high and lowfor testing proccedures,can some one help.ive checked start stop switch,bypassed switch,bought new battery,tested 2 different stators,both seem fine.still no fire,cant figure out how to test the coil or which ohm setting to use on the multimeter,or test the cdi,this thing was running 2 days ago now theres no fire,i checked all the plugs and cleaned the ground wires,very frustrated please help thnks